image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Vice President Tchintchibidja Meets Israel Ambassador To Discuss Ecowas-Isreal Economic Relations

27 Jan, 2023

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja has met with the Ambassador of Isreal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Permanent Representative to ECOWAS,
H.E. Michael Freeman, for further consultations on improving ECOWAS-Isreal relations.

The two leaders discussed socio-economic development in West Africa, regional stability and security issues, creation of opportunities for youth, possibility to collaborate in the fields of education and agriculture through knowledge and experience sharing.

They stressed the need to review and update the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two parties with a view to expanding partnership and cooperation.

image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS