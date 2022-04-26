Towards the Publication of a Review of the 2018-2022 ECOWAS Management Tenure: a briefing with focal points of Departments and Agencies and launch of the data collection exercise.

Focal points for ECOWAS Departments and Agencies were briefed, this Monday 25 April 2022, by the consultants who had been hired to produce and publish the document highlighting key achievements of the 2018-2022 tenure of the current Management of ECOWAS. The meeting was presided over by Mr Nâ€™Dri Guillaume Gnamien, Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission.

Apart from the imminent unveiling of the new ECOWAS website, one of the major projects of H.E. Jean Claude Kassi Brou, President of ECOWAS Commission, is the publication a document highlighting key achievements, accomplishments and prospects of ECOWAS in 2018-2022, slated for mid-June 2022. Both projects are aimed at promoting the visibility of the sub-regional institution.

Following an initial two weeks of document review conducted remotely, the consultants responsible for the production of the document highlighting key achievements of the 2018-2022 tenure are in Abuja from the 25th to 29th of April to collect data. For this purpose, they held a hybrid meeting (physical and virtual) in the conference room of the President of the ECOWAS Commission with the duly designated focal points of the departments and agencies, for a briefing and the launch of the data collection exercise.

During the working session presided over by Mr Nâ€™Dri Guillaume Gnamien, Chief of Staff to the President of ECOWAS Commission, the focal points were briefed on the methodology for the collection of data as well as the outline, content and mock-up design for the brochure, which is scheduled for delivery in early June 2022.

The report on the 2018-2022 tenure will present the key achievements, accomplishments and prospects of the 13 departments of the ECOWAS Commission, the Office of the Auditor General, the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (GIABA), and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO).