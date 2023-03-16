Towards ECOWAS Single Currency: Macroeconomic Policies Technical Committee meets in Bissau on Definition of “Majority of Member States”

16 Mar, 2023

Bissau, Guinea Bissau, March 16, 2023.The Technical Committee on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme are meeting on the definition of the concept of “Majority of Member States” within the framework of the Macroeconomic Convergence and Stability Pact among Member States, today, March 16, 2023, in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

The Experts will discuss and arrive at a consensus on the definition of “Majority of Member States” within the framework of the Macroeconomic Convergence and Stability Pact among Member States and amendments to the legal texts relating to creation and management of the Special Fund for the financing of the programmes of the revised Roadmap of the ECOWAS Single Currency.

In her remarks, Ms. Massandjé TOURE-LISTE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, whose speech was read by Hon. Mambury NJIE, Special Adviser to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, implored the members of the Technical Committee to engage in frank, direct and constructive discussions, while keeping in mind the solidarity spirit that will lead to consensus on the definition of the “Majority”.

While opening the meeting, Dr. Carfa Embaló, the Chairman of the Technical Committee, urged the Committee Members to observe the Community Spirit that characterises them in all their actions so that they can work towards a consensus on all the issues submitted o them for deliberations.

The Macroeconomic Policies Technical Committee Meeting is holding ahead of the meeting of the Ministerial Committee on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme (ECOWAS Convergence Council) scheduled to hold in Bissau on March 17, 2023.