image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting Of The ECOWAS Administration And Finance Commit-tee Ends

22 Nov, 2022

The Thirty-Second Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of the ECOWAS Commission has ended.  The meeting which started on 14th November, discussed and deliberated on the Status of Tasks Assigned Community Institutions by the 31st Meeting of the AFC, the Financial Situation of the Community, the Status of Implementation of the Provisions of the Community Levy Protocol by Member States, the Memorandum on Operationalisation of ECOWAS Cross-Border (CBC) Programme 2021-2025, the ECOWAS CBD Facilitation Fund, and the 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Budget of ECOWAS Institutions, among others.

 

The AFC also considered various memoranda as well as thematic reports and briefings culminating in the adoption of the meeting’s report which would be later presented to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS