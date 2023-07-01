image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Press Releases

image

The thirty-third ordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee to hold in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

01 Jul, 2023

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, June 30, 2023. The Thirty-Third Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) of ECOWAS will be hold in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

The meeting which starts from July 2, 2023 to July 4, 2023, will consider among other issues the Status of Tasks Assigned to Community Institutions by the 32nd Meeting of the AFC, the Financial Situation of the Community as of 15th June 2023 and Interim Report on Programmes and Budget Execution, Status of Implementation of the Provisions of the Community Levy Protocol by the Member States, and Implementation Status of the ECOWAS Fund for Regional Stabilization and Development, among others.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

ADDRESS:

ADDRESS:
EMAIL:
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

