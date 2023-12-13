The Republic of Mali’s Envoy Meets the ECOWAS Commission President, Expressed Commitment to Ongoing Democratic Transition Efforts

13 Dec, 2023

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr Omar Alieu Touray, received His Excellency Moustapha Traore, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Mali to ECOWAS, in his office in Abuja, Nigeria on December 12, 2023.

The meeting specifically focused on the defiance exhibited by the transition authorities of Mali towards ECOWAS during the execution of critical regional initiatives. Indicating ECOWAS’ dedication to dialogue while expressing apprehensions regarding collaboration and adherence to regulations, it also expressed concerns regarding the autonomous decisions made by the authorities regarding the agreed transitional programme.

President Touray highlighted the efforts undertaken by ECOWAS to safeguard democracy and stability in Mali. He emphasised the implementation of supplementary economic and financial sanctions to incentivize the transitional government to fulfil its commitment to restoring democratic governance.

Ambassador Moustapha Traore conveyed his appreciation for the cordial reception, while also recognising the challenging circumstances. He reaffirmed the commitment of the Republic of Mali to ongoing collaboration and expressed optimism concerning the present course of their joint undertakings.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, emphasizing the shared commitment of ECOWAS and Mali in addressing challenges and fostering cooperation for the stability and progress of the region.