The President of the ECOWAS Commission presents a Report on the State of the Community to the Parliament

01 Dec, 2023

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray has presented a report on the state of the Community to the Fifth Legislature’s Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament on November 30, 2023. Dr Touray’s comprehensive report presented a detailed economic overview, highlighting the region’s resilience amidst challenges.

President Touray noted that despite the global economic downturns, the ECOWAS region exhibited commendable growth at 3.7% in 2023, alongside mounting inflation at 20.0% and public debt reaching 48.8% of GDP. He reaffirmed the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government’s commitment to supporting these transitions and combating terrorism, stressing unity in addressing these pressing issues.

Dr Touray stated that advancements in regional economic integration were evident through strides in the free movement of goods and persons and initiatives like the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC) and the ECOVISA system showcased tangible progress, with six Member States implementing ENBIC, fostering enhanced connectivity and trade across the region. He espoused the Commission’s collaborations with strategic partners, including the European Union and several prominent nations which opened doors for impactful collaborations aimed at tackling security challenges and unlocking substantial financial opportunities, potentially exceeding 11.6 billion euros for the region.

Additionally, he added that the Commission’s commitment to fortifying the Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation System underscored the alignment of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the Community Strategic Framework. This alignment serves as a robust tool, ensuring coordinated and strategic development endeavours across the region, fostering a unified approach toward progress.

Concurrently, institutional reforms and infrastructure advancements, such as the ongoing construction of the ECOWAS Commission headquarters and Logistics Depot in Lungi, marked significant strides in institutional development and capacity enhancement within the ECOWAS framework. These combined efforts reflect a commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future under the visionary leadership of President Touray.