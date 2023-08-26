The President of the ECOWAS Commission addresses International Press on The Political Situation in Niger

25 Aug, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, August 25, 2023. The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, has during a Press Conference at the ECOWAS Commission HQ, today, August 25, 2023, emphasised that ECOWAS is working towards an amicable solution to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

President Touray assured the citizens of Niger that ECOWAS is very interested in their economic prosperity and social welfare and believes that their aspirations can only be met through democratic means and participatory governance.