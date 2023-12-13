The ECOWAS commission and road infrastructure ministers from Benin, Cote d’ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo meet to fast track the implementation of the 6-lane dual carriage Abidjan to Lagos corridor highway

13 Dec, 2023

Cotonou, December 13, 2023 –The ECOWAS Commission, the Implementing Agency for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project, will on December 15th, 2023, organize the twentieth (20th) Project Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting in Cotonou, Republic of Benin to assess the level of progress made so far, take critical decisions and to further fast track the implementation process.

The Honourable Minister for Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Benin will host the meeting while the Chairperson of the Ministerial Steering Committee and Minister of Works and Housing of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Engineer David Nweze Umahi will chair the meeting.

Engr. David Nweze Umahi is Nigeria’s new Honorable Minister for Works and Housing who took over from the immediate past Minister Honourable Babatunde Raji Fashola. The Coordinating Ministers of Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo will also attend the meeting in their capacities as the ministers in charge of Road infrastructures in their countries.

Prior to the Steering Committee Meeting scheduled for 15th December 2023, the 13th and 14th of December 2023 has been set aside for an exhaustive technical meeting of the members of the Experts Committee of the Abidjan Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project made of the Engineers and Experts from Ministries and Agencies in charge of Roads and Infrastructure in the five member countries, ECOWAS Project Implementation Unit(PIU), funding Partners namely African Development Bank( AfDB )and European Union and other funding partners.

The two-day expert meeting will review the progress made in the project since the 19th Experts and Steering Committee meeting held in May 2023 in Accra, Ghana and will outline measures to fast-track the processes leading to the completion of the project study phase and transit to the construction of the Highway.