The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to hold Sixty-Second Ordinary Session in Abuja

03 Dec, 2022

The Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to hold December 4, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Session of the Heads of State will be preceded by a Foundation Laying Ceremony of the New ECOWAS Headquarters building funded by the Chinese Government.

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from December 01 to 02, 2022, in Abuja and other issues affecting the region during their session.