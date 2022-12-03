image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government to hold Sixty-Second Ordinary Session in Abuja

03 Dec, 2022

The Sixty-Second Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to hold December 4, 2022, in Abuja, Nigeria.

 

The Session of the Heads of State will be preceded by a Foundation Laying Ceremony of the New ECOWAS Headquarters building funded by the Chinese Government.

 

The Heads of State will be considering reports from the Council of Ministers meeting, which held from December 01 to 02, 2022, in Abuja and other issues affecting the region during their session.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS