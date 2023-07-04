The 50th Ordinary Session of The Ecowas Mediation and Security Council (Msc) at The Ministerial Level to Hold in Bissau

04 Jul, 2023

The 50th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial level will hold in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau on July 5, 2023.

The Ministers will be discussing the peace and security situation in the region, the ECOWAS Standby Force, ECOWAS Stabilization Missions, humanitarian situations in the region, and update on the status of the Implementation of the National Early Warning Centres, among others.

The Session is holding ahead of the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government scheduled to hold in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau on July 9, 2023.