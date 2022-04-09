Twitter Facebook Youtube
Task Force on ECOVISA calls for harmonization of visa procedures, processes and cost across Member States

The Task Force constituted to facilitate the implementation of the ECOVISA in the sub region has made a call for the harmonization of Visa, Procedures, Processes and Cost in Member States. This decision was part of the recommendations emanating from the three-day meeting which end on the 8th of April 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement, the Director of Free Movement Mr. Albert Siaw-Boateng in his opening remarks underscored the importance of the ECOVISA in boosting economic growth and social development within the region. He also highlighted the need to strengthen the identity management system and ensure the security of migrants through a coordinated approach.

 

The Co-Chairperson of the Meeting, Mr. Frank Ofori Apronti in his keynote address reiterated the commitment of the Ghanaian authorities in fostering regional coordination and collaboration towards the implementation of ECOVISA.

 

The ECOVISA Task force in their recommendations submitted the need to strengthen information sharing amongst member states and digitalize visa application systems. The meeting also emphasized the need for biometric E-Visas to enhance the security architecture at the borders.

 

The Task Force Meeting also pre-validated the findings of a study conducted by a consortium on Consultants on the introduction of a harmonised Visa regime in the region. A road map for the completion and validation of the study was also adopted.

 

