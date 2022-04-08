Twitter Facebook Youtube
.....


Events

Events
News

News
Signature Of Addendum On The Protocol Between CamÃµes Institute And ECOWAS Commission

Abuja, April 4, 2022 â€“ ECOWAS Commission and CamÃµes – Institute for Cooperation and Language, I.P signed an addendum to the Protocol of cooperation signed in May 2016. The event took place at ECOWAS Training Center, at 61 Kwame Nkrumah Crescent, Asokoro District, Abuja with the presence of Honorable Ambassador JoÃ£o Ribeiro de Almeida, President of the CamÃµes Institute and Honorable Commissioner for Human Resources, Prof Jeremias Dias Furtado in representation of ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Jean Claude Kassi Brou.

The signature of the addendum ensures the continuation of the Portuguese Language Center at the ECOWAS Commission and teaching of Portuguese to ECOWAS staff and interns which shall be ministered by Francisco Lopes, PhD, the new Portuguese teacher, contracted under the terms of the protocol.

Other dignities present at the ceremony are the Honorable Ambassador of Portugal to Nigeria, Dr. Luis Barros and Dr. Carla Teresa Rodrigues, Director of Services of the CamÃµes Institute.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Recruitment of a Consultancy for the Design of a Regional E-health Strategic and Investment Plan for WAHO under the Demography and Sexual and Reproductive Health Project (DEMSAN)
27 Mar 2022 - 15 Apr 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]

Selection of a Consulting Firm for Communication Services to the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)
24 Mar 2022 - 29 Apr 2022 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Selection of Individual Consultant to conduct valuation of the fixed assets of the ECOWAS institutions based in Nigeria
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for Revamping and Digitizing The Archiving and Documentation Division of ECOWAS Commission
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (Ecowas-Reap) (Phase 1 - P164044) Request for Expressions of Interest Selection of an External Auditor
18 Mar 2022 - 24 Mar 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Consultant for the Development of Procedures Manuals, Reference Guides and Implementing Directive for Community Competition Rules
14 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Consultant for the Development of Communication Actions *for a Better Knowledge of the Regional Competition Framework *and Visibility of the Actions of the Ecowas Regional Competition Authority
14 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment of a Consultant for the Development of a Statistical Information System on Competition (ECIS1 )
14 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016