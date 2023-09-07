Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission pays a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of India

07 Sep, 2023

The Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde, Ambassador Samuel Lamptey, made a courtesy visit on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, to the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Republic of Cabo Verde, Ambassador Sanjeev JAI. Ambassador Samuel Lamptey went to present his compliments to the first Ambassador of the Republic of India to reside in the Republic of Cabo Verde.

During the visit, the two Ambassadors were able to discuss important issues focusing on relations between India and ECOWAS, especially relations with the Republic of Cabo Verde.

The Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Cabo Verde congratulated the Republic of India on strengthening relations with ECOWAS, especially with the Republic of Cabo Verde. He presented areas of potential collaboration with Cabo Verde, highlighting the agricultural sector, and encouraged Ambassador Sanjeev JAI to help Cabo Verde in this area, especially the island of Santo Antão.

The island of Santo Antão constitutes three (3) municipalities, all of which are heavily agricultural, and this support could be for the creation of small agricultural enterprises.

For his part, Ambassador Sanjeev JAI highlighted that before the opening of the Indian Embassy of that country in Cabo Verde, these two countries already had a friendly relationship that will be further strengthened with a Permanent Representation.

Ambassador Sanjeev JAI also highlighted the Dialogue that took place in India last October between Africa and India, bringing India closer to Africa and partnerships in key areas.

On the sidelines of the visit, other issues were highlighted, such as India’s potential in terms of technology, human resources, capacity building and energy transformation.

Dr. Lamptey also congratulated the people of India for the recent exploit into space in the month of August 2023.