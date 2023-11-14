image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Presidential Run-off Election in Liberia: ECOWAS calls on citizens to cast their votes in calm.

14 Nov, 2023

The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Liberia, Prof. Attahiru JEGA, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, called on citizens to come out massively to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner to elect their future president of the Republic and consolidate their democracy.

Prof Jega made the statement after visiting three voting centres in the capital Monrovia in Montserrado County. He was accompanied during these visits by Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Josephine NKRUMAH, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, Mr. Abdou Kolley, Director of Cabinet of the President of ECOWAS Commission, Representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament, Permanent Representative Committee of Ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS and the ECOWAS Council of Wise.

The Head of the ECOWAS EOM also made this call yesterday Monday, November 13, 2023, during his meetings with the two candidates, namely the President George M. WEAH and Mr. Joseph BOAKAI in the company of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão.

On this Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in the morning, the ECOWAS delegation visited the voting centres of Matilda Newport High School, William V.S Tubman Silver Jubilee Elem. & Jr. High School, before meeting with the ECOWAS Situation Room where it received briefing on the Vote Opening process, per the data received from the various teams deployed in all the 15 counties of the country.

 

In the afternoon, Prof. Attahiru JEGA and his delegation visited  other polling stations at West Point Administrative Building, Police Station, Central Mosque Elementary School, Clara Town Central School, Famina Islamic School, and other polling stations located within Greater Monrovia District. They visited some situation rooms including that of the Association of Youth, WANEP, the Women association, the NGO Election Coordination Committee (ECC) and Liberian Early Warning Mechanism, where they received fields information from the various teams deployed in the country.

 

Taking stock of the progress of the elections after reviewing the reports of the ECOWAS observation teams submitted through the Situation Room, the Head of Mission noted that the polling stations opened on time, and no major incidents had been reported and appreciated the calm and order prevailing in the various voting centres visited.

 

He reiterated his appeal to Liberians to persevere in this direction and to allow the relevant authority, the National Elections  Commission (NEC), the responsibility to conduct the voting operations till the end. He stressed the need for a climate of peace, tolerance and consensus around the electoral process until its completion.

 

After a compilation of the reports of observers deployed by ECOWAS, the head of the ECOWAS Electoral Observation Mission will address a press conference on Thursday, November 16, 2023, during which he will make a preliminary statement.

image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

chill cbd gummies delta 8 clinically proven male enhancement pills custom cbd gummies boxes how long does a cbd gummy stay in your urine how to get a bigger dick no pills how to make dick look bigger in pics how to make your dick big without pills infused gummies cbd is cbd gummies legal in georgia 2023 make your dick bigger male enhancement supplement philippines paul mccartney cbd gummies united kingdom penis growth story pink pussy sex pills super health cbd gummies price things that can make your dick bigger true north cbd gummies for sale vigorliterx cbd gummies 250 mg cbd gummies acheter cbd gummies can cbd gummies help adhd cbd infused gummy bears relax cbd multivitamin gummies high quality yummy cbd gummies indica and cbd gummies is spectrum cbd gummies a scam male enhancement pill that works right away md choice cbd gummies reviews over the counter ed pills reviews penis getting bigger surgery to increase penis size where can i buy natures only cbd gummies withdrawal from cbd gummies best male enhancement pills at rite aid cbd gummies and beta blockers cbd gummies for dogs tractor supply cbd indica gummies erection pills reviews gummies cbd for anxiety how long for cbd gummies to leave your system regen cbd gummies reviews for ed sexual booster pills super health cbd gummies male enhancement reviews what makes your dick bigger best cbd gummies for back pain best natural supplement for male enhancement broad spectrum cbd gummy calix male enhancement pills can cbd gummies help with arthritis pain cbd gummies for male growth reviews cbd gummies omaha ne cbd gummies to help me sleep condor cbd gummies price convenience store sex pills how to get a bigger dick size male enhancement pills reviews 2023 men s health life cbd gummies rigid rx male enhancement pills sex pills men super chill cbd gummies 5000mg vigor male enhancement pills 16 hour fast weight loss 50 pound weight loss loose skin are thc gummies keto friendly does apple cider vinegar pills work fiber advance gummies for weight loss grocery list for weight loss how effective is apple cider vinegar gummies lactobacillus rhamnosus weight loss para que sirve tru bio keto gummies power apple cider vinegar gummies sergei bobrovsky weight loss slimer gummy candy vitamins weight loss weight loss for health weight loss shake 100lbs weight loss algarve keto acv gummies 340 mg alpine ice hack for weight loss best apple cider vinegar gummies or pills cider vinegar capsules dr fisher weight loss free weight loss help high protein meal ideas for weight loss how to start a weight loss journey hydroxycut pro clinical weight loss gummies it works slim gummies type 2 diabetes weight loss injections

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS