President Touray Sworn-in at the 62nd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja

05 Dec, 2022

Abuja, December 4, 2022 – H. E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, was sworn-in at the 62nd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government in Abuja, Nigeria on December 04, 2022.

In his augural speech, H.E. Dr. Alieu Omar Touray thanked the Heads of State and Government for the honour bestowed on The Gambia to take the Presidency of the ECOWAS Commission and promised to live to the highest standard of the Office in discharging his responsibilities and duties. He noted that the new management assumed duties at a critical period with several political, economic and governance challenges in the region.

He added that delivering shared prosperity to the citizens of the community remains the focus point of the new management which is embodied in the Commission’s 4×4 priority objectives namely: Enhanced Peace and Security, Deeper Economic and Social Integration, Good Governance and Leadership and, Inclusive and Sustainable Development which has two enablers: Capable Institutions and Equitable Partnerships. He assured the leaders that the new ECOWAS Commission management will continue the programmes and projects of the previous administration particularly in the areas of reforms and re-organization towards making progress on the ECOWAS Vision 2050.

In his welcome address, H. E Muhammadu Buhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria thanked the previous administration for their achievements and welcomed the new management of the commission with a promise to support them achieve their strategic objectives. He urged the new management to work assiduously towards the goals of the founding fathers of the regional bloc in promoting peace, security and development.

H.E. Umaro Sissoco Embaló, the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government and President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, in his opening remarks, encouraged the new management of the ECOWAS Commission led by H.E. President Touray to be steadfast in confronting the numerous challenges facing the sub-region. He added that there is an urgent need to steam the waves of unconstitutional changes to democratically elected governments in West Africa while addressing holistically the root causes of agitation and unrest. He thanked the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria particularly President Buhari for showing leadership in the community and for committing to safe-guarding democratic norms.