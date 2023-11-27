image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
President Touray meets Africarice Director-General, promised support for improved rice production in the region.

27 Nov, 2023

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, has expressed his commitment to providing support for AfricaRice, a prominent pan-African research Centre dedicated to enhancing the livelihoods of rice farmers in Africa. The commitment was made during a visit by Dr. Baboucarr Manneh, the Director-General of AfricaRice, to the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on November 24, 2023.

President Touray extended a cordial reception to Dr. Manneh and lauded the efforts of AfricaRice in the region. He apprised Dr. Manneh about the Commission’s strategic plan to effectively utilize agriculture as a key driver for regional economic development. Moreover, he acknowledged the security implications associated with crop failures, which can significantly impact food security in specific regions of the area.

Dr. Manneh advocated for ECOWAS to seize every opportunity at its disposal to guarantee that farmers in the region have access to financial support from international development partners. He conveyed his gratitude for the organization’s dedication to enhancing rice production across the region. He underscored the significance of the partnership between AfricaRice and ECOWAS, commending the organization’s endeavors to supply the region with enhanced rice varieties and foster agricultural alliances that bolster rice self-sufficiency.

President Touray provided Dr. Manneh with a firm commitment to support AfricaRice in its mission to drive agricultural transformation and foster economic growth by promoting the production of high-quality rice. This commitment highlights the dedication of the ECOWAS Commission towards enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security within the region.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

