President Brou Visits The Republic Of Cabo Verde: Assures Continuous Sup-port To Growth And Development

A delegation from the ECOWAS Commission led by the President, H. E Jean-Claude Kassi Brou visited the Republic of Cabo Verde. The President was accompanied by Mr. Tei Konzi, Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free Movement, Mr. Douka Sediko, Commissioner, Energy and Mines, Mr. Ousseini Salifou, Executive Director of the Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA) and Mr. Molokwu Azikiwe, Director of Budget and Treasury.

On arrival in Praia, the capital city of the Republic of Cabo Verde, the President was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Regional Integration, H. E Dr. Rui Figueiredo Soares. Thereafter, the ECOWAS delegation held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Cabo Verde, H.E Dr. Jose Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister thanked the ECOWAS Commission President for accepting to visit the country in the final stretch of his mandate and congratulated him for his extremely positive track record in leading the community particularly during the difficult period of COVID-19. He acknowledged “the attention given to Cabo Verde during the execution of its mandate and the contribution that ECOWAS made to the country when it was in need of increased resources to combat COVID-19.” He wishes the President success in his future endeavours.

In his response, President Brou highlighted that the visit is to strengthen regional integration and establish cooperation in several economic areas. He promised the Community’s continuous support to the Republic particularly in the areas of renewable energies and maritime projects.

In reference to the energy and maritime sector, he stated that “We have to be able to find the mechanisms and means to create infrastructure that can support the connection issue. It is a very important project that is in progress, this maritime connection between Cabo Verde and Senegal. There is the energy issue, of everything connected with renewable energies. We know that the regional renewable energy centre is based in Cabo Verde, mainly because we have a performance above the level of political strategies, of renewable energies. It is a very important point that we would like to support and follow up on. Notably through projects to strengthen

the high voltage maritime link to facilitate the interconnection that is already underway in preparation for the other ECOWAS countries”.

The ECOWAS Commission President also visited the President of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H. E Jose Maria Neves, the University of Cabo Verde, ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the Centre for Renewable Energies and Industrial Maintenance (CERMI) as part of his official visit to the country.