President Brou Accredits New Ambassadors of Spain, Isreal and Italy to ECOWAS

Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant to assist the Communication Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in the Design and Production of Communication Materials for the Launch and Certain Key Actions of ECOFEST 2022

09 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Local competitive bidding for the supply and installation of one (1) 400 kva power generating set at ECOWAS Commission

09 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Niger

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Mali

08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]