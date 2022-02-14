Dakar, (SÃ©nÃ©gal), 14th February 2022. The ECOWAS Commission, in partnership with the UN Women Regional Ofice for West and Cen-tral Africa and the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa, are organising a virtual West African Regional Consultation within the framework of preparations for the 66th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women La Commission (CSW66). This year, CSW66 will take place from 14th to 25th March 2022 under the priority theme: Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environ-mental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes. The CSW being a unique space for building convergence among governments, civil society or-ganizations, and technical and financial partners, it is important for the West Africa region to be heard as part of Africaâ€™s Position on the topic of gender and climate change. It is important for the actors across the region take this opportunity to jointly examine the trends, achieve-ments, challenges, and existing gaps as well as actions to be taken to accelerate the implemen-tation of gender equality commitments. It is against this backdrop, and building on past expe-riences on the organisation of pre-CSW consultations in West Africa, that ECOWAS is organising this virtual consultation on 15th and 16th February. The participants of this virtual meeting will comprise Ministers in charge of Gender and Women Affairs, Gender Experts, Civil Society organisations, Women and Youth organisations, Devel-opment Partners and the Media from ECOWAS Member States. The objective of this virtual meeting, for which the ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (ECOWAS Centre for Gender De-velopment) will provide strategic direction and leadership, is to take stock of the progress in West Africa region in terms of the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction policies and programmes. The two-day virtual consultation will also discuss the main challeng-es and obstacles and agree on a West Africa Common Position to be harmonized with the posi-tions of other African regions for the African position on the CSW66, and arrive at a consensus on the format of ECOWAS participation in the continental pre-CSW66 session. It must be recalled that the CSW sessions are instrumental in promoting womenâ€™s rights, doc-umenting the reality of womenâ€™s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women. The Commission takes a leading role in monitoring and reviewing progress and challenges in the implementation of the Beijing Decla-ration and Platform for Action (BDPfA), among others. In addition, the UNDP project on Advancing Gender Equality and Womenâ€™s Empowerment (GEWE), which is being implemented in partnership with the ECOWAS Commission through the ECOWAS Gender Development Center (EGDC), is also a very timely intervention in furtherance of the objective to eliminate gender disparities and create an egalitarian society in which women and men have equal opportunities to participate, decide, control and benefit from all development initiatives.