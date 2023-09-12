Official launch of the joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity in West Africa.

11 Sep, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, September 11, 2023

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will launch, on Tuesday, 12 September, in Abuja, Nigeria, the Joint Platform for the Advancement of Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, the protection of critical infrastructures, the fight against cybercrime and data sovereignty.

This event is organized in collaboration with its esteemed partners, will serve as an official starting point for the joint implementation of the ECOWAS Action Plan to increase regional capacity and cybersecurity resilience.

The launch will take place on September 12 followed by a two-day workshop on Confidence Building Measures (CBM) for regional cooperation. The workshop will focus on the value of developing CBMs as a tool for increasing cyber resilience in the region.

The Joint platform for advancing Cyber Security in ECOWAS was initiated under Germany’s G7 presidency with an endorsed Action Plan (2022 – 2025) focusing on building regional cyber diplomacy, combatting cybercrime, ensuring data sovereignty, and protecting critical infrastructure.