Launch of the ECOWAS Regional Trade Facilitation Committee to hold in LomÃ© on 21 February 2022

Launch of the ECOWAS Regional Trade Facilitation Committee

to hold in LomÃ©Â on 21 February 2022

 

Abuja, Nigeria, 17th February 2022. The official launch of the ECOWAS Regional Trade Facilitation Committee (RTFC) and the First Meeting of the Committee will hold from February 21 to 23, 2022 at HÃ´tel 2 FÃ©vrier, LomÃ©, Togo.

 

On 16 â€“ 17 June 2021 in Accra, Ghana, the Eighty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers adopted the Decision C/DEC.1/6/21 relating to the Establishment, Organization and Function of the ECOWAS Regional Trade Facilitation Committee.

 

The RTFC aims at providing advisory recommendations to the ECOWAS Commission regarding the implementation of all instruments associated with the simplification of export, import and transit inside and outside the region. It serves as a platform to ensure cooperation and coordination between Member States for a harmonized implementation of national, regional, continental and international trade facilitation reforms resulting from various commitments.

