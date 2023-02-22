image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

Head of ECOWAS Observation Mission to the Presidential Election in Nigeria arrives Abuja, meets President of the ECOWAS Commission

22 Feb, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, February 21, 2023. The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS – EOM) to the Presidential Election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of the Republic of Sierra Leone arrives Abuja today, February 21, 2023, ahead of the February 25th Elections.

 

While welcoming President Koroma, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, stressed that ECOWAS is strongly committed to supporting peaceful elections and good governance in the Region.

 

President Koroma in his statement assured the President of the ECOWAS commission, that the confidence imposed on him will be taken with all sense of responsibility. He added that the outcome of the elections should be acceptable and reflect the will of the Nigerian people. This he said will send a strong signal to countries conducting elections within the Region to adhere to democracy and good governance.

 

The Head of the ECOWAS Mission was received by the President of the Commission, alongside H.E. Amb. Yusuf Baba Kamara, former High Commissioner of Ghana to Nigeria, H.E. Rupert Davies, the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, and Amb. Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner of Political Affairs Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission

image
image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS