Forty-Ninth Ordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to hold in Abuja

29 Nov, 2022

The Forty-Ninth Ordinary Meeting of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold on November 30, 2022 at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

 

The MSC will be discussing and considering the security and socio-political situations in the Region, among other matters.

 

The Security and Mediation Council of at the Ministerial Level is made up of Ministers responsible for Foreign Affairs, Defence or Security of ECOWAS Member States.

