Extraordinary Meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff Accra, 5 to 6 May 20 22

Accra, the capital of Ghana, will host a meeting of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff from 5 to 6 May 2022. During this meeting, top military brass will discuss the implementation of the recommendations of their 41st session held in Abidjan, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, from 17 to 19 November 2021, where the regional security situation arising from terrorist attacks and the increase in illegal acts at sea was top on the agenda.

It should be pointed out that a number of recommendations were made at their last meeting in Abidjan including: (a) the operational reinforcement of the forces of the frontline countries against terrorism through training and the acquisition of specific equipment, (b strengthening the logistical capacity of the forces of the frontline countries and (c) financial support for the planning and conduct of joint operations along the borders of the frontline countries.. In that regard, the ECOWAS Commission will provide financial support for the organization of the joint operation by Benin, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger and Togo

The meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff will also discuss priorities for operational and logistics support and modalities for allocating capacities to Member States concerned.

It should be recalled that the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff is an ECOWAS institutional body in charge of conflict prevention and management in the region, bringing together all the Chiefs of Defence Staff of the fifteen (15) Member States of the West African Organization.