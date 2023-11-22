Expanding partnerships: President Touray received delegations from Sightsavers international and coalition for the Sahel

22 Nov, 2023

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has met with the Chief Executive Officer of Sightsavers International, Dr. Caroline Harper and the High Representative of Coalition for the Sahel, Mr. Hamadi Meimou in his office at the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Nigeria.

While receiving the Sightsavers delegation, President Touray highlighted the work of the Commission in improving healthcare access in the region with collaboration with Member States. He noted that despite sanctions on military regimes in some countries in the region, humanitarian access and healthcare services are being given priority to prevent outbreaks and improve living conditions. Dr. Harper, in her remarks, explained the successful work being done by the organization across the world with emphasis with results achieved in West Africa. She solicited the support of ECOWAS Commission in expanding their activities in the region particularly in Mali and Burkina-Faso.

In another separate meeting, President Touray received a delegation from the Coalition for the Sahel led by their High Representative, Mr. Hamadi Meimou. He assured the High Representative of the full support of the Commission in the execution of his mandate while noting that insecurity, climate change and unconstitutional change of government form the biggest challenges to peace and prosperity in the Sahel. He spoke of ECOWAS’ efforts to address these challenges by working with partners to restate commitment to democratic values and apply sanctions to dissuade illegal takeovers.

In his remarks, Mr. Meimou thanked the President for positioning ECOWAS Commission as an important institution for achieving peace and stability in the region. He stated the objective of his visit is to seek advice on the general situation in the Sahel and initiate an Intra-African Dialogue within the framework of the coalition towards promoting peace and prosperity in the region.