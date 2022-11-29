Embalo and Buhari attend the opening of the 2022 Second Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament

28 Nov, 2022

The President of Guinea Bissau and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, co-chaired the opening ceremony of the second ordinary session of ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, on Monday 28 November 2022.

In his opening address, President Embalo called for greater solidarity among African countries in meeting the challenges that affect the whole continent. He highlighted such issues as crises relating to health, food, democracy, sustainable development, immigration and the harmful effects of climate change.

President Buhari, in turn, commended ECOWAS Parliament’s efforts to promote regional integration, stronger democracy and good governance. He further reassured the ECOWAS Parliament of his country’s unwavering commitment to support ECOWAS in its efforts towards restoring democracy in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Rt. Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis, noted that the 2023 consolidated budget of ECOWAS, which is the session’s main agenda item, was prepared with a view to meeting the needs of the region’s population.

As is customary, during ordinary sessions of ECOWAS Parliament, the Presidents of ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, and Community Court of Justice, Edward Amoako Asante, each delivered remarks in which they called for greater solidarity among the Community Institutions.

The opening ceremony featured speeches delivered by other distinguished guests, including the President of the Pan-African Parliament, Fortune Charumbira and President of the House of Councilors of Morocco, Naam Miyara.