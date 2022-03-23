ECOWAS WOMEN DONATE EQUIPMENT AND MATERNITY KITS TO ASOKORO GENERAL HOSPITAL AND ENCOURAGE HEALTHY WORKING LIFE

Abuja, March 22, 2021 – The ECOWAS women’s forum, ECOCOM Amazon, celebrated International Women’s Day with a donation of maternal equipment and kits worth over three thousand and five hundred dollars (3,500 USD) to the to the Maternity Ward of Asokoro General Hospital and held a discussion on “Healthy Work Life” at the ECOWAS Commission’s Auditorium on March 22, 2022.

During the visit to the maternity ward of the hospital, Mrs. Jacqueline Brou, the matron of the ECOWAS Amazon, said the material donated on behalf of ECOWAS women falls within the framework of the celebration of the international women’s day which is intended to be an ongoing act due to the proximity of the hospital to the ECOWAS Secretariat. Mrs Brou shared that she came from a medical family, so she feels at home and is committed to take the name of the hospital to her husband, the President of ECOWAS.

Dr. Olanrewaju Micheal, Head of Department & Consultant, O&G, thanked the ECOCOM Amazon for the donation and urged the good offices of the initiative towards the hospital and said the material came at a good time.

The afternoon led up to a panel discussion on “Healthy Work Life” moderated by the Vice-president of the ECOWAS Amazons, Mrs. Raheemat Momodu. The speakers at the occasion, including the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Halima Ahmed and the Director of External Relations, Office of the President, Mr. Anthony Elumelu, encouraged participants to maintain a healthy lifestyle and seek work-life balance to achieve the much-desired career success.

The session ended with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Halima Ahmed, the Commissioner for Finance and a classic and recurring photo session wearing asoebi.