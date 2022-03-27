Twitter Facebook Youtube
.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS to unveil the headquarters of the West Africa Regional Maritime Security Centre (CRESMAO) in Abidjan, Cote dâ€™Ivoire Â 

Abuja, (Nigeria), 27 March 2022. The West Africa Regional Maritime Security Centre (CRESMAO) in Abidjan, Cote dâ€™Ivoire, will be officially opened on Thursday 31 March 2022, during a ceremony organised by the ECOWAS Commission and in collaboration with the Ivorian government.

 

Established by a decision of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on 31 July 2018, CRESMAO is an essential tool for implementing the ECOWAS Integrated Maritime Strategy (EIMS), which was adopted on 29 March 2014. The EIMS presents the overarching priority actions (for the region and the Member States) that will address challenges facing the maritime sector. It consists of five strategic objectives, namely: (i) maritime governance; (ii) maritime safety and security; (iii) management of the marine environment; (iv) ECOWAS maritime economy; (v) and maritime research and sensitisation

The CRESMAO aids in the implementation of the SMIC by coordinating the operational activities of the three (03) Multinational Maritime Coordination Centres (MCMCCs) in Zones E, F and G and monitoring the Code of Conduct resulting from the YaoundÃ© Summit of 25 June 2013. Specifically, the Centre provides information management and sharing, operational monitoring, crisis coordination, training and capacity building.Â 

Â 

CRESMAO along with the MMCCs in zones E, F and G and the Maritime Operations Centres of Member States make up the regional maritime safety and security architecture established by ECOWAS to effectively tackle illegal acts in West Africaâ€™s maritime space.

 

CRESMAO falls under the jurisdiction of the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

The unveiling of the CRESMAO headquarters will witness the participation of an ECOWAS Commission delegation led by General Francis Behanzi, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, alongside the Ivoirian authorities.

 

The dayâ€™s events include the presentation of souvenirs (booklets) to the outgoing interim staff deployed to CRESMAO by the Ivoirian government, the official ribbon-cutting, a tour of the offices, press conference and a group photograph.

 

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Recruitment of a Consultancy for the Design of a Regional E-health Strategic and Investment Plan for WAHO under the Demography and Sexual and Reproductive Health Project (DEMSAN)
27 Mar 2022 - 15 Apr 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]

Selection of a Consulting Firm for Communication Services to the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)
24 Mar 2022 - 15 Apr 2022 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Selection of Individual Consultant to conduct valuation of the fixed assets of the ECOWAS institutions based in Nigeria
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for Revamping and Digitizing The Archiving and Documentation Division of ECOWAS Commission
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (Ecowas-Reap) (Phase 1 - P164044) Request for Expressions of Interest Selection of an External Auditor
18 Mar 2022 - 24 Mar 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Notice to All Bidders on the Extension of Deadline for Submission: Selection of a Consultant (Firm) to Update the Financial and Macro-Economic Component of the Study on the Establishment of the Fund for the Development of Transport and Energy Sectors in ECOWAS â€“ FODETE - ECOWAS
08 Mar 2022 - 25 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Consulting Firm for The Conduct of The Feasibility Study of the Women and Youth Innovative Hub For Guinea Bissau, Niger and Sierra Leone
07 Mar 2022 - 21 Mar 2022 [Abidjan, CÃ´te d’Ivoire]

Notice to All Bidders on the Extension of Deadline for Submission: RECRUITMENT OF CONSULTANT FOR SERVICE DELIVERY RELATING TO TRADE AND TRANSPORT FACILITATION STUDY
28 Feb 2022 - 21 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016