ECOWAS to host regional expertsâ€™ meeting on disability inclusion in west Africa

Abuja, April 14, 2022 â€“ Against the backdrop of the need to promote disability inclusivity in West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission initiated a regional study on disability inclusion to review disability inclusion laws/policies and programmes in ECOWAS Member States, and to identify gaps and levels of compliance with international standards.

In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission is convening a Â meeting to validate Â the key findings of Â theÂ  study and finalise the Regional Action Plan on Disability Inclusion in West Africa. The meeting is scheduled to hold from the 20th to 22nd April 2022 at Sandralia Hotel, Abuja, Nigeria.

 

The key findings Â of the study that will be considered at the meeting will provide evidence-based data for policymakers to utilize in mainstreaming disability issues into development policy advocacy and programming.

 

The meeting will bring together about fifty (50) experts from government institutions, national associations of persons with disabilities, development partners and ECOWAS Institutions. Given that a significant number of the participants to the meeting are persons with disabilities, the meeting will be organized in a venue that is disability inclusive. In addition, Â sign language interpretation will be provided and meeting documents will be made available in braille to ensure that no one is left behind.

