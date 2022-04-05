ECOWAS to host consultative meeting to assess the implementation of the ECOWAS protocol on free movement

Abuja, Nigeria, March 24, 2022. The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Directorate of Free Movement, is collaborating with the German Development Agency GIZ-AUBP to organise a meeting of border management experts under the auspices of the Migration Dialogue for West Africa (MIDWA) from 11th to 14th April 2022 in Accra, Ghana.

The meeting aims to validate a study launched by the ECOWAS Commission in conjunction with the GIZ-AUBP on the assessment of the implementation of the ECOWAS protocol on the free movement of persons, including the ECOWAS National Biometric Identity Card (ENBIC), the ECOWAS passport, the proposed harmonized driving license as well as the modalities for harmonizing the visa procedures and processes.

The provisional findings gathered from Member States on the implementation of the tools will be presented to the experts for further deliberation and recommendations whilst taking current migration trends and emerging challenges into consideration.