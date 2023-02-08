image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS seeks to boost trade with the development of strategic policy instruments

08 Feb, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, February 3, 2023                                                                                           

 

ECOWAS seeks to boost trade with the development of strategic policy instruments

 

The ECOWAS Commission organized a Consultative Meeting on Regional Trade Policy Instruments in Lagos from 1 – 3 February 2023, to deepen consultations with Member States as part of the formulation of the ECOWAS Common Trade Policy, the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Promotion Strategy, and the ECOWAS Trade Fair Guidelines.

 

In his opening remarks, Mr. Lassana FATI, Director General of Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and Chair of the meeting, urged participants to take into consideration the region’s ambition to deepen regional integration and economic development through, inter-alia, boosting trade.  Before declaring the meeting open, Mr. FATI advised participants to propose actionable recommendations that would enrich the formulation and implementation of regional trade instruments.

On behalf of Madame Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Acting Director of Trade recalled the directive of the Meeting of the 2nd Joint ECOWAS Ministers of Trade and Industry held in November 2022, to finalize the key Regional Trade Policy Instruments by June 2023. He urged participants to bring to bear their expertise to improve the documents under consideration.

The meeting considered the key instruments as well as the proposed roadmap for their finalization. To ensure a participatory process and promote ownership by national stakeholders, the meeting agreed to continue with in-country consultations that would include both State and Non-State Actors.

 

The Consultative Experts Meeting was attended by Member States’ Trade Expert, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, GIZ, and AFREXIMBANK.

image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS