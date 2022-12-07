ECOWAS receives support for new management’s 4×4 Strategic objectives from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

07 Dec, 2022

Abuja, December 6, 2022 – The ECOWAS Commission President, H.E Dr. Omar Alieu Touray has received assurance and support for the 4×4 strategic objectives of the new management by the African Leadership of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The assurance was given when the delegation led by the Director for Africa, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Cheikh Oumar Seydi visited the President of the ECOWAS Commission at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja. Other members of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation delegation are Natalie Africa, Senior Advisor to the African Director, Jeremie Zoungrana, Director, Nigeria Country Office, and Joy Udusegbe, Senior Programme Assistant to the Country Director

In his welcome remarks, President Touray expressed his pleasure to receive Mr. Cheikh Oumar Seydi and his entourage at the Commission. He praised the work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation across Africa particularly in the areas of agricultural development, financial services for the poor, gender equity, polio, and water sanitation. He reiterated the “4×4 Objectives” of the new management, which are to Enhanced Peace and Security, Deepen Regional Integration, Good Governance and, Inclusive and Sustainable Development which has two enablers: Capable Institutions and Equitable Partnerships. He sought the support and cooperation of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation towards the successful implementation of the strategic objectives.

In his response, the Director for Africa, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr. Cheikh Oumar Seydi thanked President Touray for their warm reception accorded his delegation and assures them of the support of the foundation in the strategic focus and agenda of the new administration. He said the visit was to discuss areas of collaboration and partnerships with the ECOWAS Commission. He listed the achievements of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Africa with specific references to current and ongoing programmes aimed at fighting poverty, disease, and inequity.