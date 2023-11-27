ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations Strengthens Systematic Coordination within the ‘ECOWAS Group’

04 Dec, 2023

ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER MISSION TO THE UNITED NATIONS STRENGTHENS SYSTEMATIC COORDINATION WITHIN THE ‘ECOWAS GROUP’ AT THE UNITED NATIONS AND ENGAGES WITH UN DEPARTMENTS OF POLITICAL AND PEACEBUILDING AFFAIRS AND PEACE OPERATIONS (DPPA-DPO)

The ECOWAS Group held its monthly meeting for November on 27th instant. The Meeting which was chaired by H.E Ambassador Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN was attended by Group Members and facilitated by the ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the UN, Ambassador Kinza Jawara Njai. The ECOWAS Group which consists of Permanent Representatives of ECOWAS Member States to the United Nations meets to strengthen collaboration, consolidate solidarity and advance regional and national interests at International level. The November meeting provided an opportunity for the Group to exchange on pertinent issues including the socio-political situation in Member States, ECOWAS’ engagements in the region as well as mobilizing support for candidatures of Permanent Missions / Member States for positions within Organs of the UN System.

New York, Monday, 27th November 2023

UN DEPARTMENT OF POLITICAL AND PEACEBUILDING AFFAIRS AND PEACE OPERATIONS (DPPA-DPO) AND ECOWAS PERMANENT OBSERVER MISSION TO THE UN STRENGHTEN COLLABORATION

The ECOWAS Permanent Observer to the United Nations, Ambassador Kinza Jawara Njai on Tuesday 28th instant received in audience, the Officer-in-Charge of the Western Africa Division of the Departments of Political and Peace-building Affairs and Peace Operations of the United Nations Ms. Jacqueline Seck. Ambassador Jawara Njai and Ms. Jacqueline Seck discussed current respective undertakings of ECOWAS and the UN in the area of Peace and Security in West Africa, with focus on support to democratic processes and institutions as well as strengthening of peace and security initiatives in ECOWAS Member States. The discussions also covered ways to strengthen the existing collaboration between the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the UN, Permanent Representations of ECOWAS Member States to the UN and the Western Africa Division of the Departments of Political and Peace-building Affairs and Peace Operations of the United Nations to ensure stronger coordination and synergy.

New York, Tuesday, 28th November 2023