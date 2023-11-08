ECOWAS’ participation at the 3rd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023)

08 Nov, 2023

The 3rd Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2023) is scheduled to take place in Cairo, Egypt from the 9-15 of November 2023.

IATF 2023 will provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated

African market of over 1.3 billion people with a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion created under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

ECOWAS’ participation at the fair will include a regional as well as national pavilions. The regional pavilion will be made up of representatives from the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS Trade Promotion Organization Network (TPO) from Member States. The delegation from the ECOWAS Commission will be led by Madam Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture.

The IATF2023 is being organized by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Union (AU). The fair is expected to attract over 35,000 delegates, trade visitors and the media; Over 1,600 exhibitors from more than 75 exhibiting countries and about $43 billion in trade and investment deals