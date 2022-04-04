ECOWAS organizes a retreat on the development of the manual of human resources procedures

Lagos, April 3, 2022 – ECOWAS, through the Department of Human Resources is organizing a retreat to develop its Manual of Human Resources Procedures to be used by the organization. The retreat will hold from 4th – 9th April 2022 in Lagos and is an important step for the organization to develop HR procedures that will be applicable for all ECOWAS staff across all Institutions and Agencies.

The manual of HR procedures will enable the implementation of the provisions of the New Staff Regulations of ECOWAS Institutions and facilitate the implementation of the recommendations of the important Community projects, like the conclusions of the Staff skills audit which will be so beneficial to both employees and the Institution. Without a Manual of Procedures, the operationalisation of the Staff Regulations will not be harmonised, fair and equitable; hence the importance of this workshop attended by all ECOWAS Institutions & Agencies without exception.

The retreat is supported by the “Institutional Support to ECOWAS” which is jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Developement and the European Union, implemented by GIZ.