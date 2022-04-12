Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS organises stakeholder workshop on best practices for stabilisation in west Africa

Abuja, April 6, 2022 â€“ In a bid to consolidate peace, stabilise economies and create sustainable opportunities for vulnerable populations in post conflict and fragile regions in West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission is convening a stakeholder workshop on 12th and 13th April 2022, to discuss stabilisation in the region.

 

The multi-stakeholder dialogue which will be held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters, Abuja â€“ Nigeria, Â will seek to create a platform for international, regional, and local actors to share best practices and build consensus for stabilisation initiatives in the region.

 

The key objectives of the event are to share lessons from the stabilisation partners on the approach, principles, and tenets of stabilization, understand the practicalities of implementing stabilization in Africa including sharing of best practices from UNDP experience, and establish a network/platform of key actors involved in stabilisation in the region.

 

Participants expected at the workshop include Governments of Nigeria, The Gambia, Niger, and Guinea Bissau, as well as international partners from UNDP, United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, European Union, German-ECOWAS Cooperation, World Bank, African Development Bank, and KfW Development Bank.

 

