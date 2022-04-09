Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Mission Observes the National Assembly Election in The Gambia

The Election Observation Mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS–EOM) to the National Assembly Election in The Gambia, led by H.E. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, former President of the ECOWAS Commission observed the National Assembly Election in The Gambia, today April 9, 2022.

ECOWAS deployed 40 Election Observers to all the seven (7) Administrative Regions in The Gambia to monitor the electoral process.

 

Speaking after observing the election process in Banjul, H.E. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Head of the ECOWAS-EOM, stressed the importance of elections in democratic processes.  “Generally, the election was conducted in a calm and transparent atmosphere, using the Gambian electoral process” he added.

 

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany the people and the government of The Gambia through the Legislative Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

 

The ECOWAS Commission has extended support to the democratic process in The Gambia. This support includes several preventive diplomacy missions, the operational deployment of the ECOMIG Mission, engagements with the country institutions, training on Dialogue and Mediation for Peace Actors and other stakeholders in The Gambia, among others. This indicates the importance ECOWAS places on peaceful electoral processes in the Region.

