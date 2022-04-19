Twitter Facebook Youtube
.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Holds FemWise Stakeholders Consultation and Validation Workshop

A Regional Stakeholdersâ€™ Workshop on the Operationalization and Institutionalization of the Network of West African Women in Conflict Prevention and Mediation (FemWise-West Africa) commences on the 20th of April, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Â 

The Three-Day Workshop is expected to explore strategic advocacy tools, capacity building, and networking that will enable the implementation of the regional commitments for womenâ€™s inclusion in conflict prevention and peace-making processes at all levels.

 

It will also review and validate relevant documents, including a draft Statute that defines the mandate, function and strategic engagement of the FemWise-West Africa, a draft Standard Operating Procedures and Knowledge Management Framework, among others.

 

Futhermore, the WorkshopÂ  affords the FemWise- West Africa Steering Committee Members, the opportunity to effectively operationalize the objectives of its network in line with the AU Agenda 2063, the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 (2000) on Women, Peace and Security (WPS), and the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

 

Recall that in 2017, FemWise-Africa was established by the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State within the context of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), as a subsidiary Mechanism of the AU Panel of the Wise, to strengthen the role of women in conflict prevention and mediation as well as peace-making, post-conflict reconstruction and development efforts, while encouraging the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to establish same structure.

 

In this regard, the ECOWAS Commission in 2019 formally launched the Network of West African Women in Conflict Prevention and Mediation, in 2019 with a seven-member Steering Committee, elected to steer its affairs.

 

The Regional Stakeholdersâ€™ Workshop which is being organised in conjunction with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fÃ¼r International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through the ECOWAS Peace and Security Architecture and Operations (EPSAO) Project, is co-funded by the European Union and the German Government (Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation (MBZ).

 

Participants will include experts from AU FemWise Secretariat, the UN Mediation Standby Team, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), the academia, the West African Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) and FemWise-West African Steering Committee Members.

 

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of a Consulting Firm for Communication Services to the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)
24 Mar 2022 - 29 Apr 2022 [LomÃ© (Togo)]

Local Competitive Bidding for The Printing of Ecowas Documents
22 Mar 2022 - 27 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

International Competitive Bidding (ICB): Supply and delivery of equipment, veterinary consumables and vaccines as part of the project to support the control and eradication of peste des petits ruminants and river valley fever diseases in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Senegal
07 Mar 2022 - 25 Apr 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

International Competitive Bidding (ICB): for the Supply and installation of Solar system and agricultural and construction equipment for the Regional Stabilisation and Development Project for Guinea Bissau and Niger in three lots
07 Mar 2022 - 25 Apr 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Recruitment of a Consultancy for the Design of a Regional E-health Strategic and Investment Plan for WAHO under the Demography and Sexual and Reproductive Health Project (DEMSAN)
27 Mar 2022 - 15 Apr 2022 [WAHO/OOAS]

Selection of Individual Consultant to conduct valuation of the fixed assets of the ECOWAS institutions based in Nigeria
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of a Consultancy Firm for Revamping and Digitizing The Archiving and Documentation Division of ECOWAS Commission
22 Mar 2022 - 11 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

ECOWAS Regional Electricity Access Project (Ecowas-Reap) (Phase 1 - P164044) Request for Expressions of Interest Selection of an External Auditor
18 Mar 2022 - 24 Mar 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016