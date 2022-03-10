Twitter Facebook Youtube
.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS holds consultative meeting on the implementation of the fund for the development of energy and transport sectors

The 36th session of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government Summit, held in Abuja (Nigeria) on 22nd June 2009, endorsed the creation of a Fund for Development and Financing of ECOWAS Transport and Energy sectors (FODETE). The fund will be dedicated to financing the development of regional infrastructure in the Transport and Energy sectors and is expected to be fed from a levy on the key export resources (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Natural Minerals etc.) within the region.

The FODETE study was concluded in 2016 and demonstrated FODETE as a viable funding mechanism.Â  Based on the consultants proposed levy rates in the Petroleum, Mining and Agricultural Sectors and its macroeconomic analysis, FODETE is expected to generate over US$ 300 million annually, which continues to increase over a projected period of 20 years, an amount substantial enough to impact on alleviating the infrastructural deficit in our region estimated to require about US$5.2 billion annually.

 

During discussions on the modalities of the implementation of FODETE, it was deemed necessary to undertake national consultations on FODETE at the level of all Member States. The aim of the national consultations was to allow national experts interrogate the FODETE levy rates proposed by the validated study with a view to coming up with an eventual regional consensus on applicable levy rates in the three sectors from which the FODETE is fed (Agriculture/fisheries, Mining and Oil and Gas).

 

The ECOWAS Commission organized a consultative meeting on FODETE from 2nd to 4th March 2022 in Dakar, Senegal. The purpose of this meeting was to present the results of the FODETE national consultations to the different Member States and elaborate a roadmap for the next steps. The meeting will contribute towards building a consensus on key issues regarding the levy rates and governance structure of FODETE.

 

In attendance were Heads of the ECOWAS National Offices, the Vice President Operations of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure and PPDU.

 

 

 

 

The opening ceremony was marked by a welcome statement by Mr. Pathe Gueye, Commissioner for Infrastructure, ECOWAS Commission, and an opening speech by Ambassador Sylvain Sambou Head of ECOWAS National Office delivered on behalf of the Minster of Foreign Affairs of Senegal.

 

The speakers emphasized the importance of developing a regional framework and a financing mechanism for the development of Infrastructure as a basis for sustainable development for countries in our community.

 

The Meeting made several recommendations on the levy rates and governance structure of FODETE.

 

The meeting reiterated its support for FODETE as an innovative financing mechanism especially for the implementation of the Regional Infrastructure Master Plan 2020-2045 adopted by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government. It was noted that this master plan includes 201 regional projects with a financing requirement of USD 131 billion.

 

The ECOWAS Commission also committed itself to taking the necessary steps to present the FODETE dossier to the statutory bodies of ECOWAS during the year 2022. To this end, a roadmap for the implementation of FODETE was adopted during this meeting.

 

The meeting concluded with the participants expressing gratitude to the Government and people of Senegal through His Excellency President Macky Sall for the warm welcome and excellent facilities provided at their disposal.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant to assist the Communication Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in the Design and Production of Communication Materials for the Launch and Certain Key Actions of ECOFEST 2022
09 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Local competitive bidding for the supply and installation of one (1) 400 kva power generating set at ECOWAS Commission
09 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Niger
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to serve as Programme Manager to support the Implementation of ECOWAS Regional Stabilisation and Development Project in Mali
08 Mar 2022 - 07 Apr 2022 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Corrigendum note No 1 ENGL: Selection of a Consultancy Firm for The Study To Define The Architecture Of The Ecowas Earth Observatory Satellite (ECOSAT 1)
10 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Cancellation of procurement notice : Digital archiving
08 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant in charge of Assistance to the Cooperation and External Relations Directorates of the ECOWAS and UEMOA Commissions in the Mobilization of Additional Resources for ECOFEST
03 Feb 2022 - 28 Feb 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of Consultant for Service Delivery Relating to Trade and Transport Facilitation Study
03 Feb 2022 - 03 Mar 2022 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016