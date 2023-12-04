image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS holds Consultation with the Regional Working Group on Child Protection (RWGCP) on Accelerating implementation of Child Protection Initiatives in the West Africa Region.

04 Dec, 2023

The ECOWAS Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs held a consultation with the Regional Child Protection Working Group in Dakar Senegal from the 30th of November to the 1st of December 2023. The meeting was the first physical meeting between ECOWAS and the Regional Working Group on Child Protection since the advent of the COVID -19 Pandemic. During the Pandemic, the coordination meetings were held virtually, ensuring the continuation of implementation of the Joint Operational Plan between ECOWAS and the Regional Working Group on Child Protection.

 

In the welcoming address by Madam Adelise Baha from the S.O.S Children’s village on behalf of the Regional Working Group on Child Protection, she emphasized the critical importance of the collaboration especially in view of the evolving child protection situation in the region. She mentioned as being especially concerning, the situation of children affected by armed conflicts within the context of the crisis in the Sahel, in addition to other developments in the region. In the Opening Address by the Director Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki T. Ugbe, represented by Mr. Olatunde Olayemi Program Officer Social Dimension of Trafficking in Persons, he thanked all members of the regional working group and the three Member States Directors present at the meeting for their participation in the meeting and the commitment of all child protection advocates in the region for their work.

 

He provided a summary of the history of the collaboration between ECOWAS and the Regional Working Group on Child Protection, with the implementation of a First Joint Operation Plan from 2014 to 2016, the second Operational Plan focused exclusively on the execution of the Experts and Ministerial meetings leading to the adoption of the ECOWAS Child Protection Strategic Framework and the 3rd Operational  Plan from 2018 to 2022. The stated that implementation of the latest plan was challenged by the onset of the COVID 19 Pandemic, however, even during the Pandemic the collaboration between ECOWAS and the Working Group was still effective as evidenced by the issuance of the Joint Advisory to Member States on Minimizing the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Children with critical advocacy to ensure an absolute limitation of impacts of COVID 19 response measures on child protection requirements.

 

He also pointed out the substantial progress recorded in implementing the agreement on establishment of a Child Rights Observatory (the ECOWAS Child Rights Information System – ECRIMS).

 

The meeting featured presentations on the protection and human security focus areas of ECOWAS including on child protection and the ECOWAS Child Rights Information Management System (ECRIMS), the United Nations Children’s Fund presented its select database established at the request of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and proposed that this could be replicated for the ECOWAS region, while also supporting the full ECRIMS. Furthermore, the meeting participants assessed the levels of implementation of the Joint ECOWAS RWGCP Operational Plan 2018 -2022 and proposed a revised Joint Plan for the period 2024 to 2026.

 

A number of the key outcomes from the meeting were an agreement to ensure an additional focus on children’s participation as a critical component of ensuring protection with implication for all child rights issues (operationalization of the ECOWAS Child Policy provisions on child participation); adopted two additional areas to the 5 priority areas in the Child Protection Strategic Framework, namely: children in emergencies and affected by armed conflicts and children with disabilities, emphasized the importance of social protection and the promotion of positive parenting as measures to enhance child protection and to fully support inception plans and beyond of the ECRIMS.

 

In this wise, the requirement for an effective interface between the Child Protection lead functions at member state level and at the ECOWAS Commission, with National Statistical Offices and the ECOWAS Directorate of Statistics was emphasized as was the proposal for ECOWAS Child Protection Ambassadors in Member States; amongst other outcomes and recommendations.

 

Member Organizations of the Regional Working Group on Child Protection, including United Nations Agencies, INGOs such as the SOS Children’s Village International, International Social Service, MAEJT, ENDA, Alianza por la solidaridad, Terre des Hommes, amongst other organizations and the National Directors responsible for Child Protection in Cote d Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Togo attended the meeting.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

best fast erection pills cheap generic ed pills duration sex pills ed gummies near me enhance male enhancement pills gas station sex pills for her increase penis size with red light therapy limp dick pills male enhancement pills america usamaxman black ant most popular male enhancement pills over the counter erection pills amazon over the counter sex pills to last longer rlz male enhancement pills reviews tablets to increase penis size what are the best male enhancement pills on the market what male enhancement pills does walmart carry will fucking a sex doll increase penis size best cbd gummies for sex drive best ed pills for diabetics best in store erection pills best male enhancement pills 2024 over the counter does testosterone boosters increase penis size ed pills over the counter at 7 11 erection pills in stores good male enhancement pills heroic ed pills increase penis size without surgery over the counter ed pills that work fast power up sex pills rhino male enhancement pills for sale sex pills performance vids top 10 sex pills 2024 what does erection pills do 5 best sex pills are there pills to increase penis size best male enhancement pills that work instantly corruption of champions things that increase penis size ed pills cost for long sex pills free male enhancement pills instant erection pills is there any possible way to increase penis size is there way to increase penis size levitra sex pills on lie sales magnum gold male enhancement pills male enhancement pills at stores male enhancement pills at walmart stores safe male erection pills sex pills spencers taking two 5mg ed pills top 5 over the counter ed pills vitamin shoppe male enhancement pills women sexual pills benefits of cbd gummies without thc buy cbd gummies canada cbd gummies 3 pack cbd gummies and constipation cbd gummies irondequoit ny do cbd gummies get yiu high donde puedo comprar ultra cbd gummies hemp cbd gummies for sale is just cbd gummies lab tested maximum canna drive cbd gummies maximum strength mood delta 9 thc and cbd gummies pure cbd gummies washington state reviews biolyfe cbd gummies what is rejuvenate cbd gummies boulder highlands cbd gummies owner cbd gummies for driving anxiety does biolife cbd gummies help with erectile dysfunction does cbd gummies make you drowsy green cbd gummies cost kushy punch cbd gummies livewell cbd gummies performance cbd gummies for diabetes reviews regen cbd gummies contact number what are cbd gummies good for buy fun drops cbd gummies cbd gummies jacksonville fl cbd gummies vs flower costco cbd gummies natures made cbd gummies natures method cbd gummies australia para que sirve choice cbd gummies purekana cbd gummies for alcohol purekana keto cbd gummies what is the best cbd gummies brand best doctor prescribed weight loss pills bioscience keto gummies customer service number does pro fast keto acv gummies work how does the keto acv gummies work keto advanced weight loss pills near me keto gummies research mix rx acv gummies rapid weight loss pills reviews slimming gummies keto toxiburn weight loss pills were keto blast gummies on shark tank what are the cons and disadvantage of weight loss pills any weight loss pills safe while breastfeeding apple keto gummies side effects citrus fit weight loss pills do keto bites acv gummies work does apple cider vinegar gummies have side effects healthy choice weight loss gummies how to use keto gummies for weight loss most effective weight loss pills fda approved pure life acv gummies weight loss pills manufacturer in india weight loss pills ripped fuel about keto weight loss pills apex keto acv gummies review doctor for weight loss pills extra strong weight loss pills how to get prescription weight loss pills keto bhb gummies side effects keto gummies recipes life boost keto acv gummies reviews lipo 6 weight loss pills side effects natures made apple cider vinegar gummies over the counter weight loss pills canada slim fast apple cider vinegar gummies benefits small weight loss pills the slim firm apple cider vinegar gummies vibez keto acv gummies weight loss pills for kids weight loss pills safe while breastfeeding when should i take the apple cider vinegar gummies www weight loss pills com

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS