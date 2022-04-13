Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS holds a technical meeting on the harmonization of mathematics curricula

Abuja, Nigeria – April 11, 2022. The ECOWAS Commission through its Education Sector has commenced a technical meeting of experts/resource persons for the harmonization of Mathematics curricula in the education system in the ECOWAS region. The technical meeting held at the Commissionâ€™s Headquarters at Asokoro, Abuja has experts on Mathematics and Harmonization of Education Systems drawn from higher institutions and Mathematical centres within the ECOWAS region.

 

The meeting was declared open by the ECOWAS Commissioner in charge of Education, Science and Culture, Dr Mamadou JAO. In his opening address, the Commissioner ESC conveyed the wishes of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr Jean Kassi BROU, who is very supportive and passionate about the harmonisation of education systems in the ECOWAS region. He reiterated that the Mission of the ECOWAS Education Sector is to ensure access to quality education and training through the harmonisation of policies and programs of education to strengthen Human Capital and promote academic mobility and labour in West Africa.

 

The Commissioner further highlighted that the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education in the world today cannot be overemphasized. He stated that Mathematics plays a pivotal role in scientific discoveries and technological innovation. He concluded by wishing the experts and participants fruitful deliberations.

 

While presenting the concept note for the meeting, the Ag. Principal Programme Officer for Education, Mrs Aisha USMAN stated that one of the core objectives of the ECOWAS Education Sector is to implement the provisions of the ECOWAS Protocol on Education and Training, and the Convention on Recognition and Equivalence of Certificates. She stated that the need for harmonization of Mathematics curricula in the ECOWAS region becomes imperative to ensure equivalence

 

and recognition of certificates, contents taught entry qualification and duration of study in Mathematics.

 

The Ag. PPO emphasized that the main goal of the meeting is to develop working documents and guidelines for the harmonization of mathematics curricula in the ECOWAS region, most especially the criteria/benchmark for the study of mathematics across various levels of education in the Region.

 

The one-week meeting which commenced on Monday 11th April 2022 will be concluded on Friday 15th April 2022. The resource persons and other participants from the ECOWAS Commission are expected to produce a comprehensive report of the technical meeting for the harmonization of mathematics curricula for the ECOWAS region.

 

