ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
ECOWAS Holds 37th Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ambassadorial level

22 Nov, 2022

Abuja, November 18, 2022

As part of its statutory meetings, the ECOWAS Commission will hold the 37th Session of the Mediation and Security Council on the 25th of November, 2022.

 

The council which would be chaired by the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to Nigeria and Permanent Representative of Guinea Bissau to ECOWAS H.E. Joao Butiamco will consider several memoranda including those combatting terrorism, unconstitutional changes of government, humanitarian situation in the region, the transition processes in the region, ECOWAS Peace Support Operations, among others.

 

There will also be consideration of other reports at the instance of the ECOWAS’ Commissioner for Political Affairs Peace and Security Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah.

