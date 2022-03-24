ECOWAS Heads of State to hold another Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situations in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso

Â H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Accra, Republic of Ghana on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing reports on recent political developments in these Member States.