ECOWAS Heads of State to hold another Extraordinary Summit on the Political Situation in the Republic of Niger

07 Aug, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria – August 07, 2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger. The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit.