ECOWAS free movement protocol: training of ECOWAS nationals in guinea on the ECOWAS protocol relating to free movement of persons and goods

23 Jun, 2023

Conakry, 22 June 2023. ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Guinea has organised a training on the ECOWAS Protocol relating to the Free Movement of Persons and Goods within the West African region. The training was held at the Permanent Representation in Conakry on Thursday, 22 June 2023, and forms part of its activity plan.

The training brought together representatives of the different ECOWAS nationals in Guinea. The primary aim of the training was to raise the population’s awareness of ECOWAS Community texts.

The opening ceremony was chaired by ECOWAS Resident Representative, H.E Louis Blaise Aka-Brou and had in attendance Mr Mohammed Sidibé, Chair, Regional Coordination of ECOWAS nationals in Guinea and Mr Mahmoud Elimane Kane, Coordinator, Regional Programme for the Integrated Development of the Fouta Djallon Highlands (RPID-FDH).

Speaking, the ECOWAS Resident Representative gave his welcome remarks and recalled that the purpose of the meeting was to raise awareness among ECOWAS citizens so that they can take ownership of the Community text on free movement of persons and goods in the region.

E Louis Blaise Aka-Brou, then reiterated the commitment of the ECOWAS Commission President, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, to further raise awareness of the objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050

Speaking in turn, Mr Mohammed Sidibé, Chair of the Regional Coordination of ECOWAS nationals in Guinea thanked the ECOWAS Resident Representative for the laudable initiative, which aims to educate fellow citizens of the region on the Community texts and on how ECOWAS operates.

The Chair of ECOWAS-RC further reiterated his and the RC’s readiness to raise further awareness of the different Community texts in force. He concluded by expressing the hope for a standing arrangement to ensure the continuity of ECOWAS awareness creation activities in Guinea.

Two themes were presented by the speakers, namely: “ECOWAS Vision 2050: An ECOWAS of People, Peace and Prosperity for All” and “ECOWAS Protocol relating to the Free Movement of Persons and Goods within the ECOWAS region.”

After the presentations, participants asked questions on the different topics, and responses and clarifications were provided by the distinguished speakers.

The training ended with ECOWAS nationals receiving certificates of participation for their dedication and contribution to the smooth conduct of the workshop.