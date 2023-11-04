ECOWAS – France cooperation: Dr. Omar Alieu Touray receives Madame Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic

04 Nov, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria – November 3, 2023. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission), welcomed the fruitful cooperation between ECOWAS and France during his meeting with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Mrs. Catherine Colonna, this Friday, November 3, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

The two diplomats had discussions at ECOWAS Headquarters on cooperation between ECOWAS and France in the presence of Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah and Madame Massandje TOURE-LITSE Commissioner in charge of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security and the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission, and H.E. Madame Emmanuelle BLATMANN, Ambassador of France to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Abdou Kolley, Chief of Staff to the President of the ECOWAS Commission and Mr. Jerome BOA, Director of External Relations of ECOWAS.

For Ms. Colonna, despite the region’s current challenges in terms of terrorism, good governance and unconstitutional changes in governments, the impact of climate change on the environment and populations, and finally on piracy and maritime insecurity, ECOWAS is a dynamic regional organization which is making notable progress.

France has provided technical support to the ECOWAS for several years, and in 2021, the ECOWAS Commission and the French Development Agency signed funding of 8 million euros, over three years, in support for the storage mechanism for food security in West Africa.