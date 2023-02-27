Welcome to ECOWAS
FAQs
Newsletter
English
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
About Us
About Us
Treaty
Fundamental Principles
Structure
Authority of Heads of States
Council of Ministers
Mediation & Security Council
Ambassadorial
Ministerial
Administration & Finance Committee
The Chairman of the Authority
Member States
Institutions
Institutions
The Commission
The ECOWAS Parliament
The Community Court of Justice
ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID)
West African Health Organisation (WAHO)
The Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing in West Africa (GIABA)
Office of the Auditor General
Special Agencies
West African Monetary Agency (WAMA)
West African Monetary Institute (WAMI)
ECOWAS Youth & Sports Development Centre (EYSDC)
ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC)
ECOWAS Brown Card
The West African Power Pool (WAPP)
ECOWAS Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE)
ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority(ERCA)
ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA)
Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (RAAF)
ECOWAS Infrastructure Projects Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)
Vision 2050
Publications
Treaty
Official Journals
Communiques
Legal Texts
Policies
Annual Reports
All documentations
News & Events
ECOWAS News
Events
Adverts
Multimedia
Careers
Procurement
Contact Us
Новости
Новости Беларусь
Любовь и семья
Общество
Люди и события
Красота и здоровье
Дети
Диета
Кулинария
Полезные советы
Шоу-бизнес
Огород
Гороскопы
Авто
Интерьер
Домашние животные
Технологии
Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Press Releases
ECOWAS EOM Preliminary Declaration – Nigerian General Elections 2023
27 Feb, 2023
Share:
Prev Post
Member States
Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo
Contact Us
ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int
Legal
Languages on our websites
Privacy policy
Legal notice
Cookies
Accessibility
Departments
Office of the President
Office of the Vice President
Infrastructure, Energy & Digitalization
Economic Affairs & Agriculture
Internal Affairs
Human Development & Social Affairs
Political Affairs, Peace & Security
Social Media
Useful Links
ECOWAS Mail
The Commission
FAQs
Newsletter Subscription
Sitemap
This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission
Copyright ©
ECOWAS