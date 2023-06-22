image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день
Новости Омутнинск Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Рекорды и антирекорды

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Debates the Thorny Issue of Marketing Authorisation for Veterinary Medicines in the Region

21 Jun, 2023

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 20 June 2023. A regional workshop on the operationalisation of the regional marketing authorisation system for veterinary medicines opened in Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire) on 20 June 2023. Organised by the Regional Animal Health Center (RAHC), through the “Improvement of animal health and control of veterinary medicines” component of the Regional Support Project for Pastoralism in the Sahel (PRAPS), Phase 2, funded by the World Bank, the workshop, which will end on Thursday 22 June 2023, should enable ECOWAS member States to agree on an approach leading to a single, harmonised, and centralised system.

Liberalisation of the veterinary medicines sector in the ECOWAS Member States has had sometimes negative consequences and revealed the need for regional intervention to regulate their marketing in the region and guarantee their quality.

While the issue has been addressed for years within the UEMOA space, this is not yet the case for the other 7 non-UEMOA member States. The unified framework for marketing authorisation for veterinary medicines is not yet effective in all Member States, despite the various efforts undertaken.

The three-day meeting will enable resource persons and members of the Regional Veterinary Committee (RVC) from the 15 ECOWAS Member States plus Mauritania and Chad, namely directors of veterinary services and presidents of veterinary associations, to discuss practical arrangements to facilitate the operationalisation of the regional system.

For Mrs FADIGA Haida Diarrassouba, Technical Advisor, who opened the workshop on behalf of the Ivorian Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, “the control of veterinary medicines is a vital concern, given the proliferation of counterfeit medicines or medicines of poor quality, the uncontrolled development of informal drug distribution networks and the growth in antibiotic resistance. We, therefore, need concerted action and a coordinated regional approach to curb this scourge, as most diseases are cross-border in nature”.

Her recommendation is fully in line with ECOWAS’s desire to be at the forefront of public health and public protection. Studies have concluded that it is feasible to harmonise national veterinary pharmaceutical regulations, through establishing a unified framework for marketing authorisations, quality control and the orientation of policies and regulations for veterinary medicines. To this end, the ECOWAS Commission adopted several texts in November 2010, namely Regulation C/REG. 22/11/10 relating to Community procedures for the management of veterinary medicinal products and Directive C/DIR.1/11/10 relating to veterinary pharmacy.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of RAHC, Mr SAVADOGO Joseph of ECOWAS, Coordinator of the “Improvement of animal health and control of veterinary medicines” component of the PRAPS 2 regional project, reinforced Mrs FADIGA’s remarks by pointing out that “most countries have legislation and regulations on veterinary medicinal products. Unfortunately, these regulations are insufficiently enforced. It is therefore necessary to envisage regional integration of animal health and welfare regulations, including the management of veterinary medicines, among ECOWAS member Countries”.

 Specifically, the resource persons, the directors of veterinary services and the presidents of the veterinary associations attending this second meeting of the Regional Veterinary Committee will (i) report on the implementation of the recommendations and action plan of the last Regional Veterinary Committee, (ii) review the national legislative and regulatory texts governing the veterinary medicines sector, (iii) review the national marketing authorisation, management and quality control systems for veterinary medicines, (iv) review the regional regulatory framework for veterinary medicines and (v) formulate technical opinions and/or recommendations for the operationalisation of the regional marketing authorisation system for veterinary medicines.

The Regional Veterinary Committee (RVC) was set up by the ECOWAS Commission by Regulation C/Reg.23/11/10. It brings together the Directors of Veterinary Services and the Presidents of the Veterinary Associations of ECOWAS Member States, etc. The role of the RVC is to assist the ECOWAS Commission, through formulating technical opinions and recommendations, in the drafting of Community texts and the harmonisation of legislation in the fields of aquatic and terrestrial animal health and welfare, food safety of animal origin, veterinary pharmacy, zoonoses and the veterinary profession, to achieve the Community’s livestock farming objectives.

 

image
image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

cbd gummies penis enlargement co ltd laboratories that test male enhancement dick pillar of the plains enhancement pills or woman viagra erect penis head erection over the counter pills how to erect a shade sail without concrete how to get fully erect penis how to make a cat erect large naked erect penis male enhancement pills sydney naked big erect penis penis bent down with erection pink pussycat sex pill for women rhino sex pills for men silicone pregnancy belly stud 100 male enhancement top male performance pills urethral stricture causes penile pain when erect bathmate permanent penis enlargement best safe penis enlargement does high cortisol make you erect how to get a first time hard erection l arginine for male enhancement magnum sex pill xxl male model erect penis my blood pills is ruining my sex life natural supplements for erectile health vyrixin male enhancement dietary supplement when is unprotected sex safe on the pill why does penis go limp after erection all natural cbd oil are cbd oils really effective can cbd oil help urinary tract infections can i give my puppy cbd oil to calm him cbd gummies for kids with autism cbd oil extracted with co2 does low bobs sell cbd oil five cbd oil golden goat cbd gummy bears how fast does cbd oil work under tongue how long should cbd oil be used how much thc is in palmetto harmony cbd oil plus cbd mariguana gummies puur cbd gummies review uncle buds cbd gummies reviews what is isolated cbd what is sydney cbd 500mg full spectrum cbd oil vial average cbd dose oil to take bottling cbd oil brendan schaub cbd oil son seizure can cbd oil help with weak muscles from anxiety can you take cbd oil if you cll sll can you take cbd oil orally to lower blood pressure cbd gummies good for sex cbdfx broad spectrum cbd gummies with turmeric cold press cbd oil machine do cbd gummies stop smoking does cbd oil help with autism how safe is cbd oil to use best ketosis pills for weight loss best supplement for weight loss for women clen dosage for weight loss depression on keto diet does dna affect weight loss glucomannan weight loss pills is porridge part of keto diet keto diet and proteinuria prolab caffeine pills weight loss shark tank episode keto bhb sisters on shark tank weight loss are dragon fruits good for weight loss best weight loss peptides can i drink saline on keto diet can i eat banana in keto diet can keto diet cause hair to fall out can water pills cause weight loss can we eat chana dal in keto diet detox for fast weight loss did queen latifah have weight loss surgery diet schedule for weight loss does sugarcane help in weight loss does walking cause weight loss eggplant is good for keto diet grams of carbs allowed in keto diet how long should i go on keto diet is keto diet safe for cardiac patients keto diet fish recipes keto diet meal plan for a week lifting for weight loss will keto diet affect breastfeeding

anesthetic management pulmonary hypertension can portal hypertension cure on its own eucalyptus oil high blood pressure high blood pressure after heart surgery how does er lower blood pressure how to control uncontrolled hypertension how to help lower cholesterol and high blood pressure remedy for blood pressure high should you exercise with low blood pressure why should decongestants be used cautiously in patients with hypertension natural ways to enhance male libido penile extender studies penis does not get fully erect penis enlargement bills penis transplant erection performer 8 reviews pills for woman sex drive rhino sex pills for men sex on the sugar pill vixea man plus natural male enhancement reviews where to buy erection pills over the counter xxxplosion male enhancement 500mg cbd vape oil effects anyone used lazarus cbd oils best cbd oil for anxiety canada black gold cbd oil can you fail a drug test taking cbd oil can you take an antiinflammory with cbd oil can you take cbd oil and drive canada can you take xanax and cbd oil cbd oil sciatica does cbd oil appear in urine does cvs pharmacy have cbd oil how long before you noticed a difference cbd oil how to make whole plant cbd oil how to use green roads cbd oil what is concentration of cbd in hemp oil balloon pill for weight loss cost beat diet pill for weight loss can weight loss cause gout detox smoothies for weight loss recipe do fibroids cause weight loss does detoxing work for weight loss does medicaid cover wegovy for weight loss dosage of mounjaro for weight loss healthy bowls for weight loss juzfit enzyme coffee for weight loss meditation and weight loss metformin weight loss before and after rx for weight loss scales for weight loss what doctor to see for weight loss amla powder for blood sugar best way to lower blood sugar and cholesterol blood sugar 91 in the morning blood sugar level 131 before eating how long after waking up should you check blood sugar how you know your blood sugar is high is 127 blood sugar high is 84 normal blood sugar normal post meal blood sugar what are the foods to reduce blood sugar what foods to eat if you have low blood sugar who fasting blood sugar levels

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

blood pressure 110 75 can high blood pressure cause back pain can tizanidine cause high blood pressure can you throw up from high blood pressure digoxin side effects blood pressure hot flashes and high blood pressure at night arrhythmia high blood pressure combination high blood pressure medications cough with pulmonary hypertension food that s bad for high blood pressure heart failure kidney failure and low blood pressure high blood pressure and stomach discomfort how do pets lower blood pressure hypertension headache treatment at home icd 10 code for white coat hypertension intracranial hypertension medication are penis enlargement pills bad bee sting penis enlarger best ed pill at gnc blue dick pills cure for ed without pills dick pills walgrens does bee sting enlarge penis ed hims pills free dick pill horsepower pills how to stretch your penis is bluechew male enhancement enzyte side effects cbd and delta 8 gummies cbd gummies edible dosage chart weight cbd gummies for sensory processing disorder cbd gummies lucent valley cbd gummies with 0 3 thc cbd pil versus gummies cornbreadhemp cbd gummies dr drew cbd gummies full spectrum cbd gummies 3000mg green ape naturals cbd gummies how do you make cbd gummy bears kushly cbd gummies lemon cbd gummies super chill cbd gummies 3000mg reviews what do cbd gummies without thc do winged sleepy cbd gummies reviews apple juice keto diet benefits of keto diet for mental health can t get enough fat in keto diet can you eat gluten free on keto diet does a lack of gallbladder affect keto diet how long should i follow keto diet keto 10x shark tank keto diet can you have coffee keto diet ketosis levels on keto diet how many carbs a day almond milk good for diabetes are grapes bad for diabetes 2 can a person with type 2 diabetes eat honey can diabetes type 2 cause weight loss can i drink alcohol with type 1 diabetes diabetes symptoms feet does high a1c mean diabetes what is the new diabetes medication worst fruits for diabetes 12 9 blood sugar level 125 blood sugar level blood sugar level 490 blood sugar level checker does splenda make your blood sugar go up high blood sugar after exercise normal blood sugar fasting levels what causes continuous low blood sugar

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS