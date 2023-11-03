ECOWAS’ comprehensive commitment to safeguarding the well-being of stranded migrants

23 Oct, 2023

Abuja, Nigeria, October 23, 2023. In a resolute declaration of its unwavering dedication to the welfare of its citizens, ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, underscores its commitment through the successful implementation of the groundbreaking “Supporting Assisted Voluntary Returns of ECOWAS Migrants Stranded in the Republic of Niger” project. This pivotal initiative serves as a testament to ECOWAS’ enduring resolve to alleviate the daunting predicaments our fellow citizens stranded in Niger face.

In direct response to the solemn directive of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, our Commission undertook a mission of paramount significance – an in-depth exploration of the trends and challenges associated with transit migration of ECOWAS citizens through the Maghreb en route to Europe. This crucial mission, executed with precision in September 2022, is an integral component of our mission to bring an end to the perilous journeys and the inhumane treatment endured by our citizens.

ECOWAS, in collaborative partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), formulated a comprehensive voluntary repatriation plan. Central to this plan is the allocation of Two Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($200,000) to empower IOM in the swift and efficient airlift of 212 migrants by ensuring the safe return of migrants from Niger to Nigeria and Guinea. Additionally, Fourteen Thousand Four Hundred United States Dollars ($14,400) was used to provide logistical support to address their immediate needs and guaranteed a dignified return for the returnees upon arrival in their countries. These concerted efforts underscore our commitment and epitomize our resolve for an ECOWAS of people.

ECOWAS humanitarian action solemnizes our unwavering commitment to the secure and humane repatriation of ECOWAS citizens. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our supportive community and invaluable partners, who continue to play a pivotal role in confronting the myriad challenges our citizens encounter during their migratory movements. Together, we stand resolute in our mission to ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.